A woman’s account of being threatened by men wearing white supremacist garb this weekend in downtown Stillwater has led to a police investigation and a social media storm.

A viral Facebook post by Sophia Rashid said she was enjoying ice cream with her daughter at a popular malt shop Saturday evening when she spotted several men wearing “Aryan Cowboys” leather vests. Rashid, who did not immediately respond to requests for comment, identifies as Muslim on her Facebook page.

Saying some of the men yelled at her or seemed to be talking about her, Rashid said the encounter ended after three teenage servers from Leo’s Malt Shop volunteered to escort her and her daughter to safety.

She posted about the encounter on Facebook and included photos she said she took of the men and one of herself wearing a headscarf.

Stillwater police issued a statement Monday saying an investigation was underway and noting that the St. Croix Valley city is a popular stop for motorcyclists, and sometimes motorcycle gangs.

Mayor Ted Kozlowski said it’s not illegal to wear offensive clothing but making a threat is a crime. He said he was proud of the teenagers who stepped forward to help.

“The community stepped up to make this woman feel safe, and to protect her,” he said. “The people wearing the offensive garbage are not from our town.”

Kozlowski said he’s waiting to hear the results of the investigation. For now, he said, he may request that police increase foot patrols in the area.

“The visual of these people roaming our streets absolutely gives people concern,” the mayor said. “I seriously hope and doubt that we’re going to see it in the future.”