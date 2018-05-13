A Twin Cities driver's phone charger caught fire as he drove along an interstate, engulfed his vehicle in all-consuming flames but left the motorist unharmed, authorities said Saturday.

The incident occurred about 7:15 p.m. Friday on Interstate 94 in central North Dakota, about 15 miles west of Mandan, according to the Highway Patrol.

The driver, 21-year-old Trevor Susla, of Chanhassen, escaped injury from the flames, the patrol added.

According to the patrol:

Susla was heading east in his sport-utility vehicle and saw flames from his phone charger in the center console. He stopped on the shoulder and got out.

Firefighters from nearby New Salem arrived and doused the flames but not before the SUV was “burned completely,” a statement from the patrol read.

Susla was driving a Nissan Xterra. The patrol has yet to disclose the model of charger he had with him.

The incident closed that side of the interstate for about 10 minutes as emergency responders cleaned up the scene.