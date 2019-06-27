Lake Street Dive: After selling out First Avenue for two nights two years ago, this jazzy pop group returns promoting its deeply soulful, sometimes rocking 2018 album “Free Yourself Up.” The record showcases the songwriting chops of bassist Bridget Kearney, especially on “Good Kisser.” It’s a breakup song in which singer Rachael Price hopes she’ll be remembered for her smacking skills. With guitarist Mike Olson having grown up in Minneapolis, and Price and LSD having been guests on “A Prairie Home Companion” and “Live From Here,” this Brooklyn combo knows Minnesota. (8 p.m. Fri.-Sat., Palace Theatre, 17 W. 7th Pl., St. Paul. 1-800-514-3849 or etix.com)

Jennifer Lopez: The multi-threat diva brings her full-blown Vegas production after giving us a scaled-down version during last year’s Super Bowl shows at the Minneapolis Armory. Her first trek in six years, the It’s My Party Tour not only celebrates Jenny from the Block’s upcoming 50th birthday but her hits, dancing and upcoming fall film “Hustlers.” J.Lo will be joined by “World of Dance” faves including the Lab, Swing Latino and Briar Nolet. (8 p.m. Fri., Xcel Energy Center, W. 7th St. & Kellogg Blvd., St. Paul, $45 and up, 1-800-982-2787.)

Chris Young: Having scored nine No. 1 country songs, the former “Nashville Star” champ has plenty of depth in his repertoire, including “Losing Sleep” and “Sober Saturday Night” (8 p.m. Fri., Mystic Lake Amphitheater, $49-$99)

Catfish & the Bottlemen/X-Ambassadors: After dropping its third album “The Balance” in April, the fiery Welsh rock band of “Kathleen” and now “Longshot” radio rotation is pairing up with the upstate New York rockers of “Renegades” fame to mark another Go Fest lineup from local modern-rock outlet Go 96.3 FM. The outdoor bash will also feature Wild Belle and Alan Rayman. (6 p.m. Fri., Cabooze Plaza, Mpls., all ages, $40-$55.)

Leftover Salmon: Marking their 30th anniversary, the rootsy Colorado jammers and their tourmates Upstate were enlisted to kickoff the hippie-groove-flavored Big River Summer Concert Series, another event adding to the fun array of live music in downtown St. Paul’s Lowertown area this summer. The series continues Aug. 16 with Stephen Marley and then Melvin Seals and members of the Jerry Garcia Band on Sept. 13. (5-10 p.m. Fri., outside Big River Pizza, 280 E. 5th St., St. Paul, $25.)

Sergio Mendes: The veteran Brazilian who played the first concert ever in the old Met Center in 1967 returns with his breezy, percussive jams as well as the pop hits “The Look of Love” and “The Fool on the Hill.” His most recent claim to fame was cowriting the Oscar-nominated “Real in Rio” for the 2012 animated film “Rio.” (7 & 9:30 p.m. Fri., Dakota, Mpls., $60-$80)

Rock the Garden: It’ll be the third rather downbeat headliner in as many years at the Walker’s garden party, but it’ll be the National’s first gig in town in six years, behind their interestingly feminized new record, “I Am Easy to Find.” Aussie rocker Courtney Barnett and Los Angeles punk heroes X will certainly fulfill the “rock” part of the event name, while New Zealanders the Beths, South Carolinan tunesmith Adia Victoria and Har Mar Superstar’s electro-pop duo Heart Bones make for interesting newcomers. Read our interview with the National at startribune.com/music. (2:30-10 p.m. Sat., Walker Art Center, $74, rockthegardenfestival.com.)

Lonely Island: The trio of “Saturday Night Live” staffers (including Andy Samberg) who actually met in junior high bring their juvenile humor — songs like “I Just Had Sex” and “I’m on a Boat” as well as sketches — to the concert stage. (8 p.m. Sat., Armory, Mpls., $62.50 and up)

The Roots: Tied down by their ongoing gig as Jimmy Fallon’s “Tonight Show” house band, the Philadelphia hip-hop legends don’t get out on the road as much as they used to. But when they do, look out. Nowadays, Questlove, Black Thought and the gang approach their live gigs like marathons they can recover from come Monday, performing nonstop and often throwing in joyous, jukebox-like medleys of old-school funk and rap hits alongside their own choice cuts. They’re the latest in a growing wave of classic hip-hop acts to hit a local casino, and kudos to the gambling halls for showing them the money. (8 p.m. Sun., Mystic Lake Showroom, Prior Lake, $49-$84, ticketmaster.com.)

Common Sound Music Fest: What sounds a bit like a joke set-up — a rabbi, priest and some rappers walk into a parking lot — is actually a pretty serious endeavor and could be one of the best block parties of summer. The Doomtree hip-hop crew plays its first show of 2019 to celebrate a message of unity set by neighboring Jewish and Catholic institutions. They’ll be joined by Jeremy Messersmith, Koo Koo Kanga Roo, Stereo Kitchen and the New Gray. (2-9 p.m. Sun., Beth El Synagogue & Benilde-St. Margaret parking lots, 5225 W. Barry St., St. Louis Park, $30-$35, free-$5 for kids under 16, commonsoundfestival.com.)

Porcupine: After opening for the likes of Built to Spill, Bob Mould and the Meat Puppets this year, the Red Wing/La Crosse-area power trio with veterans Casey Virock, Ian Prince and Greg Norton is now serving as kickoff act for a free monthly series called Bands on the Boulevard. These bring-your-own-lawn-chair shows are taking place outside the Minnesota History Center to coincide with the “First Avenue: Stories From Minnesota’s Mainroom” exhibit; museum admission is also free on show nights. (6:30 p.m. Tue., 345 W. Kellogg Blvd., St. Paul, free.)

Bad Religion: The Southern California band that birthed Epitaph Records and brought ’80s skater punk into the ’90s and beyond is back with its first album in six years, “Age of Unreason,” a timely dose of its raging, anti-fascist themes. Original members Greg Graffin, Brett Gurewitz and Jay Bentley are now joined by guitarists Brian Baker of Minor Threat and Mike Dimkich of the Cult, plus Trail of Dead drummer Jamie Miller. (8 p.m. Tue., First Avenue, Mpls., $32.50.)

Kiefer Sutherland: Yes, the Hollywood scion has thrown his hat into the singer/songwriter ring and followed his “Flatlanders” co-star Kevin Bacon and “The Vanishing” castmate Jeff Bridges onto the road with semi-convincing results. He’s promoting his second album, “Reckless & Me,” which follows the same Texas twang mold of Bridges with a little of his own Southern California flavor. (8:30 p.m. Tue., Fine Line, Mpls., $30-$45.)

Dark Star Orchestra: Get your summertime Grateful Dead fix with the most respected Dead tribute band, an ensemble that’s more consistent and reliable than the real thing was. DSO replicates a Dead set list from years ago. (7 p.m. Tue., Minnesota Zoo, Apple Valley, $38-$50.50)

Jonny Lang: The Twin Cities-launched Minnesota Zoo regular carried on with vein-popping passion and soulful versatility last summer at the Wayzata Beach Bash. He’s always amped for a homecoming appearance. Opening is Shannon Curfman, who, like Lang, grew up in Fargo and kicked off her career as a teenager in the Twin Cities. (7:30 p.m. Wed., Minnesota Zoo, $67-$79.50)

Alejandro Escovedo Band: His overlooked “The Crossing,” a concept album about immigration, was one of the top LPs of 2018. The onetime punk turned roots rocker is a stellar songwriter who has collaborated with the likes of Ryan Adams, Peter Buck and Jon Dee Graham over the years. (7 p.m. Wed., Dakota, $35-$45.)

Dillinger Four’s D4th of July: Now that the Triple Rock is long gone, we’ve been seeing even less of the Twin Cities’ best-loved punk band of the last 25 years in recent years, but the quartet is thankfully carrying on the tradition of their annual July 4 blowout in a new location — one that can pretty well guarantee the beer won’t run out. It’s the band’s only show of the year so far not counting an L.A. gig in January to celebrate their old label Hopeless Records. The lineup also features Supportive Parents, I.V., Constant Insult and Green/Blue, the latter a promising new fuzz-rock quartet with members of the Soviettes, Blind Shake and Birthday Suits. (7 p.m. Thu., Modist Brewing, 505 N. 3rd St., Mpls., $12-$15, eventbrite.com.)