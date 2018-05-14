Morning
9 a.m.
Live With Kelly and Ryan Jamie Foxx, Stephen Amell, Mark Bittman. (KSTP, Ch. 5)
Afternoon
Noon
Pickler & Ben Ventriloquist Darci Lynne Farmer; science presenter Kevin Delaney. (KSTC)
Between the Lines With Barry Kibrick Rock photographer Jimmy Steinfeldt. (TPT-LIFE, Ch. 17)
Evening
9 p.m.
Royal Wedding Watch Historian Lucy Worsley talks about dresses. (KTCA, Ch. 2)
Late Night
10:35 p.m.
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Actor Josh Brolin, comic Cedric the Entertainer, New York Times culture reporter and Robin Williams biographer Dave Itzkoff. (KARE, Ch. 11)
11:37 p.m.
Late Night With Seth Meyers Actor Ethan Hawke, journalist Ronan Farrow, actress Jodie Comer. (KARE, Ch. 11)
The Late Late Show With James Corden Hank Azaria, Kyle MacLachlan; musician George Ezra performs. (WCCO, Ch. 4)
