Be like Mike

“Survivor” has remained popular enough that it hasn’t had to rely on “celebrity” casting, but occasionally a somewhat known name sneaks in. In the 37th season, that would be Mike White, co-creator of HBO’s “Enlightened” and the writer/director behind “Chuck & Buck” and “School of Rock.” Don’t write it off as stunt casting; he competed in two past seasons of “The Amazing Race.”

7 p.m. WCCO, Ch. 4

It takes a village

“Single Parents” could be a pretty standard sitcom, but the top-notch cast, which includes “SNL’s” Taran Killam and Brad Garrett of “Everybody Loves Raymond,” helps elevate the antics that involve moms and dads who take a group approach to raising their kids.

8:30 p.m., KSTP, Ch. 5

Mike White

Mourning has broken

ABC wants you to believe that “A Million Little Things” is the second coming of “This Is Us,” but the premise — a group of yuppies try to figure out why their friend killed himself — has more in common with “The Big Chill.” Don’t bother comparing this drama to either project. The overwrought acting and ridiculous dialogue make this the worst of the networks’ new offerings.

9 p.m., KSTP, Ch. 5

Neal Justin