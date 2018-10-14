Missing mom

Filmmaker Rudy Valdez turns the cameras on his own family in "The Sentence," a tear-jerker of a documentary about his sister's imprisonment for crimes committed by her late ex-boyfriend. Footage of his nieces pining for their mom will break your heart.

7 p.m., HBO

No pain, no gain

Eddie Murphy and George Carlin had their moments in the sun, but there was never anything quite as stunning — and sensational — as Chris Rock's 1996 stand-up special that transported him from "Saturday Night Live" has-been to superstar. Director W. Kamau Bell looks back at "Chris Rock's 'Bring the Pain' " with the help of Oprah Winfrey, Wanda Sykes and Martin Lawrence, who played a surprising role in Rock's rise.

9 p.m., A&E

New York state of mind

"Jimmy Kimmel Live" returns to Brooklyn for the fourth time with an impressive slate of guests for the week, including Adam Sandler, John Krasinski and Julia Louis-Dreyfus, making one of her first TV appearances since treatment for breast cancer.

10:35 p.m., KSTP, Ch. 5

Neal Justin