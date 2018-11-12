I’ll be there for you

One reason Megyn Kelly never fit in on the NBC morning shift was that she didn’t come across as empathetic enough. That was never a problem for former “Today” co-host Ann Curry, who has found her calling in “We’ll Meet Again,” a series in which she reunites people with life-alternating connections. In the Season 2 premiere, Minnesotan Roger Wagner gets a chance to thank the surgeon who saved his life during the Vietnam War.

7 p.m., TPT, Ch. 2

Nothing compares 2 him

Maybe you’re burned out on Prince tributes, but the 100th episode of “Black-ish” is a reason to go crazy again. In an effort to educate the twins about His Purpleness, the Johnson family imagines themselves starring in music videos for “Kiss,” “Erotic City” and other classics. It’s a chance for the cast to play dress-up — and for you to fall in love with a local hero all over again. Read an interview with show star Anthony Anderson at startribune.com/tv.

8 p.m., KSTP, Ch. 5

Country comforts

Shania Twain, Travis Tritt and Jake Owen do their part to scout new talent in “Real Country,” a twangy version of “American Idol” taped in Nashville. Based solely on the trailer, this looks like a highly supportive panel of judges. In other words, don’t expect to see Tritt to come across as Simon Cowell in a 10-gallon hat.

9 p.m., USA

Neal Justin