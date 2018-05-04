No laughing matter

“I’m Dying Up Here” stood out last year for the way it exposed the dark side of telling jokes for a living. Early episodes of the new season suggest a series that’s more ambitious — tackling racism and the Mafia in the ’70s — but far less revealing. Still, it’s a kick to see Brad Garrett join the cast as an ego-driven comic superstar.

9 p.m. Sun., Showtime

Theory of relativity

You’re cordially invited to the wedding of Sheldon Cooper and Amy Fowler — if you can find a seat. The season finale of “The Big Bang Theory” has an A-list guest list for the season-finale nuptials, including Mark Hamill, Kathy Bates, magician Teller and Jerry O’Connell in the role of Sheldon’s big brother.

7 p.m. Thu., WCCO, Ch. 4

Mommie dearest

No one does rude comedy better than the Brits. The latest evidence, “Motherland,” finds the brilliantly caustic Anna Maxwell Martin doing anything and everything to avoid spending time with her kids. It should come as no surprise that one of the creators is Sharon Horgan, who’s responsible for “Catastrophe” and “Divorce.” “Motherhood” keeps the mean streak alive.

Starts streaming Thu. on Sundance Now

Neal Justin