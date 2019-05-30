My kingdom for a horse

Those who prefer their westerns with fewer shootouts and more Shakespearean sonnets will be thrilled by the long-anticipated "Deadwood: The Movie," with almost all of the original cast members back on board, including the magnificent Ian McShane. Traditionalists will suddenly feel the need for a John Wayne marathon.

7 p.m. Friday, HBO

The innocence project

"When They See Us" is riveting from the moment we meet the Central Park Five, the teenagers wrongly convicted for the assault of a New York City jogger. But the final installment of the four-part miniseries is nothing short of a masterpiece, thanks to director Ava DuVernay's unflinching eye for the details of prison life plus Emmy-worthy performances from Jharrel Jerome as the terrified but defiant Korey Wise and Niecy Nash as his soul-searching mother. This is DuVernay's greatest accomplishment — and that's saying something.

Now streaming on Netflix

Peace

"Quiet Storm: The Ron Artest Story" has its fair share of basketball highlights. But this documentary is more interested in analyzing mental health issues with the former NBA star now known at Metta World Peace, a more-than-willing test subject.

9 p.m. Friday, Showtime

All's fair

The concept of a spoiled socialite rediscovering herself through a Renaissance Festival would have been a terrific plot for a Katherine Heigl rom-com. But as the premise for the new series "American Princess," it's likely to run out of steam. Enjoy it while you can, especially the over-the-top performance from Lesley Ann Warren as a mother who sees the mud-covered fairgrounds as her own private hell.

8 p.m. Sunday, Lifetime

Neal Justin