American princess
Meghan Markle has nothing on Sarah, the fictitious New Jersey schoolteacher who falls for a prince of a guy in "Royally Ever After," a wholly predictable but charming romance romp that takes full advantage of its telegenic stars and Dublin backdrop.
8 p.m. Saturday, Hallmark Channel
Suicide ain't painless
"13 Reasons Why," the most tweeted-about series of 2017, returns with characters reeling and recovering from Hannah Baker's death. Kelli O'Hara, who won a Tony for her role in "The King and I," joins the cast as an anti-bully advocate. Expect social media to blow up all over again.
Now streaming on Netflix
Pickup game
For a frustrating minute, this weekend's "Brooklyn Nine-Nine" episode appeared to be a series finale, with Fox unceremoniously cutting ties with its best sitcom. Fortunately, NBC has picked up the Andy Samberg-led gem, which heads into summer on the heels of a wedding as captivating as the one taking place across the pond.
7:30 p.m. Sunday, KMSP, Ch. 9
Neal Justin
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.