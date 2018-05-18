American princess

Meghan Markle has nothing on Sarah, the fictitious New Jersey schoolteacher who falls for a prince of a guy in "Royally Ever After," a wholly predictable but charming romance romp that takes full advantage of its telegenic stars and Dublin backdrop.

8 p.m. Saturday, Hallmark Channel

Suicide ain't painless

"13 Reasons Why," the most tweeted-about series of 2017, returns with characters reeling and recovering from Hannah Baker's death. Kelli O'Hara, who won a Tony for her role in "The King and I," joins the cast as an anti-bully advocate. Expect social media to blow up all over again.

Now streaming on Netflix

Pickup game

For a frustrating minute, this weekend's "Brooklyn Nine-Nine" episode appeared to be a series finale, with Fox unceremoniously cutting ties with its best sitcom. Fortunately, NBC has picked up the Andy Samberg-led gem, which heads into summer on the heels of a wedding as captivating as the one taking place across the pond.

7:30 p.m. Sunday, KMSP, Ch. 9

Neal Justin