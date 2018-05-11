An explosive crime

You may think you’re tired of crawling inside the mind of a murderer, but “Evil Genius: The True Story of America’s Most Diabolical Bank Heist” will make you want to make the trek all over again with characters straight out of a Coen brothers movie. Director Barbara Schroeder patiently unravels the story behind a 2003 crime in Erie, Pa., that sparked attention when a pizza-delivery guy saddled with a bomb blew up after police arrested him in a bank robbery. This four-part documentary will become your latest binge marathon.

Now streaming on Netflix

Fearless Felicity

“The Americans” star Keri Russell goes undercover as a rugged mountaineer in a terrific new episode of “Running Wild With Bear Grylls,” passing as the perfect travel companion with disarming wit and just the right amount of obscenities. The actress signed up for the series in hopes of impressing her 10-year-old son, River. Mission accomplished.

9 p.m. Mon., KARE, Ch. 11

They made it after all

Kudos to Fox for giving “New Girl” a proper chance to say goodbye with an abbreviated but delightful seventh season that wraps up with this one-hour farewell party. Creator Elizabeth Meriwether and breakout star Zooey Deschanel may not have not lived up to their early promise of making this generation’s “Mary Tyler Moore Show,” but it was among the best of the “Friends” replacements, an impressive achievement in its own right.

8 p.m. Tue., KMSP, Ch. 9

Neal Justin