“Pretty Little Liars” graduate Lucy Hale has to re-evaluate her goals after discovering her fatal disease is in turnaround in “Life Sentence.” Hale has her charms, but the lack of supporting characters and a lightweight approach to life-and-death issues suggests this series doesn’t have much of a future.

8 p.m., WUCW, Ch. 23

Dan the man

If there’s not a new feature film in the works about the adventures of Daniel Boone, there will be after Hollywood gets a load of “The Men Who Built America: Frontiersmen,” which kicks off with a documentary on the legendary pioneer. Future episodes of the four-part series, executive-produced by Leonardo DiCaprio, focus on Shawnee warrior Tecumseh, Andrew Jackson and Davy Crockett.

What’s cooking

“Delicious” isn’t the most decadent treat from our TV friends across the pond, but it serves as a satisfying snack for viewers who prefer just a little spice in their soaps. In the second season, frenemies Gina and Sam continue to try to keep their Cornwall restaurant afloat, despite interruptions from suitors and estranged relatives.

Now streaming on Acorn TV

Neal Justin










