Playing by the rules

“Atlanta,” one of the most unpredictable and satisfying shows of 2016, avoids the sophomore slump in its second season by reinventing itself as a more traditional dramedy, at least in its first three episodes. It may no longer be a novelty, but Donald Glover and his cast continue to mesmerize, thanks to long, slow-burn conversations that take place everywhere from shoe stores to strip clubs.

9 p.m., FX

Harlem nights

“Showtime at the Apollo” returns to network TV as a weekly series with just as much of an emphasis on big names (Fifth Harmony, Pitbull) as on rising stars. Adrienne Houghton (“The Real”) and Steve Harvey (everything else on TV) share hosting duties.

8 p.m., KMSP, Ch. 9

A new lesson plan

School integration is at the heart of “Ackley Bridge,” a new six-part series from the folks who created the original British version of “Shameless.” Fans of British drama will see some familiar faces, including Jo Joyner (“EastEnders”), Anneika Rose (“Line of Duty”) and Liz White (“Call the Midwife”).

Now streaming on Acorn TV

Neal Justin