That's life

"Life in Pieces" won't get the send-off that "The Big Bang Theory" did, but for four years this finely tuned series proved to be as clever, and endearing, as any network sitcom in recent memory. Too bad more viewers didn't notice. CBS gave the show only 13 episodes in what turned out to be its final season; the last two will be aired Thursday.

8 p.m., WCCO, Ch. 4

New attitude

"Mike Epps: Just One Mike" doesn't have the most original material, but you wouldn't know it by the way the comedian sells himself, owning the stage like he's the reincarnation of Richard Pryor. In fact, Epps has long been attached to a project to portray the late legend, but the future of that biopic is still up in the air.

Now streaming on Netflix

Opening act

With D.L. Hughley and Cedric the Entertainer set to perform Friday at the Minneapolis Comedy Festival, it's the perfect time to re-watch "The Original Kings of Comedy," the 2000 stand-up film (directed by Spike Lee) that helped promote them — as well as Steve Harvey and the late Bernie Mac — to the next level.

8 p.m., Showtime

Neal Justin