Flipping the switch

Former "Bachelorette" contestants JoJo Fletcher and Jordan Rodgers are back in the reality TV business. In "Cash Pad," the couple will help homeowners turn their properties into short-term rentals. Something tells us Jordan's brother, Aaron Rodgers, won't be signing up as a client.

9 p.m., CNBC

The innocence project

Liz Garbus may not have the answer to "Who Killed Garrett Phillips?" but the award-winning director is convinced that it wasn't Oral "Nick" Hillary. Her two-part documentary sets out to prove that the small-town, Jamaica-born soccer coach was wrongly accused of killing his ex-girlfriend's child. As is her custom, Garbus, who also helmed "Bobby Fischer Against the World," gets amazing access.

7 p.m., HBO

Emotional rescue

You may not have seen the "Cajun Navy" at work after Tropical Storm Barry, but trust me: They were out there. This documentary spotlights the heroic efforts of these volunteers, who get as big a kick out of defying authority as they do rescuing folks from their flood-ravaged homes.

9 p.m., Discovery Channel

Neal Justin