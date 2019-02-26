Ain’t it a shame

“The Masked Singer,” America’s most embarrassing guilty pleasure, lifts the fake head off the final C-list celebrity in this two-hour season finale. There’s nothing wrong with getting hooked on a silly competition, but can we please do better than a show that pretends Auto-Tuning is the same as real singing and that La Toya Jackson is still happening?

7 p.m. KMSP, Ch. 9

Going, going, gone

Chris Noth, a fan favorite in “Sex and the City,” returns to the small screen in “Gone,” a series about an FBI agent who recruits a former kidnapping victim (Leven Rambin) to help him woo Carrie Bradshaw — er, I mean, solve missing-person cases. WGN America has produced some quality programming in recent years, most notably “Underground,” but it’s going to have to hit one out of the park soon.

8 p.m. WGN America

Evangelist Tony Alamo, left, is escorted from the Federal Court House in Texarkana, Ark., after a day of jury deliberations in his trial in 2009. (AP Photo/Danny Johnston)

Drinking the Kool-Aid

The tradition of conning those seeking enlightenment seems almost as old as religion itself. “Ministry of Evil: The Twisted Cult of Tony Alamo,” looks at one such ruse, diving deep into a group that skirted the law for decades, raking in millions in the process. The docu-series was produced by Fenton Bailey and Randy Barbato, the team behind “The Eyes of Tammy Faye.”

10 p.m. Sundance Channel

Neal Justin