Pride (in the name of love)

"Kiss an Angel Good Morning" may not be one of country music's greatest tunes, but it sure sounds heavenly in the context of "Charley Pride: I'm Just Me," an "American Masters" documentary that chronicles how the Hall of Fame singer broke color barriers, even if what he really wanted to do was play baseball.

8 p.m. Friday, TPT, Ch. 2

Funny money

"This Giant Beast That Is the Global Economy" may have a wonky title, but producer Adam McKay uses the same irreverent approach he applied to "Vice" and "The Big Short" to caffeinate yawn-inducing discussions on money laundering and cryptocurrency. The lesson plan incorporates animation, bad puns, tequila shots and comedian Joel McHale.

Now streaming on Amazon Prime

Late in the evening

"The 91st Annual Academy Awards" was originally designed to wrap up in under three hours by abbreviating screen time for winners in lesser-known categories. The Hollywood elite quashed those well intentioned plans. Expect another excruciatingly long event — and crackerjack coverage throughout the evening from your bleary-eyed team at the Star Tribune.

7 p.m. Sunday, KSTP, Ch. 5

Love on the run

If the bickering detectives of "Moonlighting" were sent on a "Mission: Impossible," their misadventures would look a lot like "Whiskey Cavalier," a frothy new dramedy in which Scott Foley and Lauren Cohan will somehow avoid an endless barrage of bullets and wind up in the sack together — at least for a couple seasons. The fast-paced premiere airs after the Academy Awards and will repeat Wednesday.

10:35 p.m. Sunday, KSTP, Ch. 5 (could be delayed due to the Oscars)

Neal Justin