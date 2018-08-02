Props to Chopra

Butt-kicking hero Alex (Bollywood actor Priyanka Chopra) travels to Ireland to confront her nemesis in the series finale of "Quantico," the first U.S. broadcast drama headlined by a South Asian star. Chopra deserves a better vehicle than this thriller, whose ratings eroded as it limped through its third season.

7 p.m. Friday, KSTP, Ch. 5

Gonna fly now

If Richard Pryor was in his prime today, he'd leap at the chance to appear on "Random Acts of Flyness," a new half-hour variety show by filmmaker/artist Terence Nance offering a surreal perspective on cultural issues that most Americans are too squeamish to address. The budget for the HBO series is probably the equivalent of one day of catering on the "Game of Thrones" set, but the public-access look lends itself to Nance's underdog persona.

11 p.m. Friday, HBO

Catching up with family

It's been a while since I tuned into "The Venture Bros.," which returns for its seventh season, but I suspect my head would be spinning even if I could recite every past episode. Even those up to date with the fast-paced adventures of this crime-fighting family should appreciate the obvious nods to "Jonny Quest," the Hardy Boys and other pop-culture icons from yesteryear.

11 p.m. Sunday, Adult Swim

Neal Justin