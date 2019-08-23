Million-dollar pyramid

“On Becoming a God in Central Florida,” a dramedy about a 1990s Ponzi scheme outside Orlando, would be sinful fun but the writers insert so many bizarre twists that viewers will think they’re visiting Twin Peaks. Kirsten Dunst does her best playing a water-park employee who’s supposed to be losing her soul on her scramble up the pyramid, but those adorable dimples keep giving her away.

9 p.m. Sun., Showtime

Home sweet home

“Stay or Sell” is one of the few Twin Cities-based programs to land some prime-time real estate. Heather and Brad Fox specialize in Minnesota Nice, keeping their cool even when their fix-it projects hit a snag. Viewers who can’t tell the difference between a hammer and a screwdriver will still enjoy spotting local landmarks such as Penny’s Coffee and Solid State Records. Local businesses Mercury Mosaics, Hennepin Made and Timber & Tulip are also incorporated into this eight-part series, shot last winter.

8 p.m. Tue., HGTV

Baby love

The next best thing to a summer afternoon at the petting zoo may be “Animal Babies: First Year on Earth,” a docuseries that crisscrosses the globe for the cutest close-ups. Watching an infant elephant try to maneuver her way out of a mud puddle should give you a serious case of the “awwws.”

7 p.m. Wed., TPT, Ch. 2

Neal Justin