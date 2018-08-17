They’re history

“The Last Sharknado: It’s About Time” has the usual mix of cheap special effects (the dinosaurs definitely don’t hail from Jurassic Park), corny lines (Sheriff Dee Snider tells Billy the Kid he’s “not going to take it”) and bizarre cameos (Tori Spelling! Neil deGrasse Tyson!) as our heroes travel through time to — well, their purpose is never entirely clear. Not that it matters.

7 p.m. Sun., Syfy

Grim fairy tales

“Disenchantment” may not endure as long as creator Matt Groening’s signature series, “The Simpsons,” but this fairy-tale romp instantly earns royal status in the animation kingdom. The belle of the ball is Bean (Abbi Jacobson), an independent-minded princess who owes more to Beyoncé than Cinderella as she attempts to escape an arranged marriage. The eight episodes are packed with blink-and-you’ll-miss-them gags and scene-stealing sideline characters, not the least of whom is an optimistic elf (Nat Faxon) who may have indulged in one too many sugar cookies.

Now streaming on Netflix

Maybe I’m amazed

It’s hard to imagine any more delights for Beatles fans than the ones granted when Paul McCartney rode shotgun through his hometown for “The Late Late Show With James Corden.” But the one-hour special “Carpool Karaoke: When Corden Met McCartney Live From Liverpool” promises some never-before-seen footage that expands on their conversation and Sir Paul’s pop-up performance in a local pub.

7 p.m. Mon., WCCO, Ch. 4

Neal Justin