All hail the queen

"Betty White: First Lady of Television" offers a brisk biography of the golden girl from her days as one of the small screen's first sitcom stars to her triumphant turn as host of "Saturday Night Live." There are generous clips from throughout her career, but none will touch your heart more than the scenes of her flirting with "Password" host Allen Ludden, her future husband.

7 and 11:30 p.m. Saturday, TPT, Ch. 2

What's your name

"Lynyrd Skynyrd: If I Leave Here Tomorrow" borrows a line from the band's most celebrated tune, but this documentary reveals a more talented — and disciplined — group of musicians than that drunk yelling "Freebird!" could ever imagine. The plane crash that took the lives of key members is dealt with throughout, but the tragic overtones never drown out the Southern-rock vibe.

8 p.m. Saturday, Showtime

They're history

"The Last Sharknado: It's About Time" has the usual mix of cheap special effects (the dinosaurs definitely don't hail from Jurassic Park), corny lines (Sheriff Dee Snider tells Billy the Kid "he's not going to take it") and bizarre cameos (Tori Spelling! Neil deGrasse Tyson!) as our heroes travel through time to ... well, their purpose is never entirely clear. Not that it matters.

7 p.m. Sunday, Syfy

Neal Justin