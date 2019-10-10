A combative President Donald Trump tried to woo a capacity crowd at Target Center Thursday night by taking on liberal Democrats and their impeachment investigation, fake news media, the Bidens, runaway refugee resettlement programs and "phony polls that you see all the time."

Trump began a campaign rally Thursday evening in Minneapolis with promises to turn Minnesota red in a presidential election for the first in nearly five decades.

"We are going to win the great state of Minnesota in 2020," Trump promised.

"This is a great state. We are going to win this state in a very short period of time. It feels like the day before the election."

He took aim at U.S. Rep. Ilhan Omar, calling her "a disgrace to our country and she is one of the big reasons that I'm going to win and the Republican Party is going to win Minnesota in 13 months."

Minnesota hasn't gone for a Republican presidential candidate since 1972, when it voted for Richard Nixon over George McGovern.

President Donald Trump greeted cheering crowds at the Target Center on Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019, in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

Trump fell about 45,000 votes short of beating Democrat Hillary Clinton in 2016. He has had staff in the state since June busy building a network to turn out supporters next November.

It is the president's first rally since an impeachment investigation began in Washington two weeks ago.

He defended his call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky that is at the center of the impeachment investigation as a "totally appropriate, casual, beautiful phone call with a foreign leader."

He also doubled down on his attacks on former Vice President Joe Biden and his son Hunter, repeatedly calling him "Sleepy Joe" and questioning Hunter Biden's business practices.

More than an hour into his speech, the president turned to immigration and refugee resettlement programs that brought many Somalis to Minnesota. "You should be able to decide what is best for your own cities and your own neighborhoods," he said. "We will always protect American families first and that has not been done in Minnesota."

He suggested people "speak to your mayor."

Trump took several jabs at Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey, who has engaged in a running Twitter battle with Trump over the president's rhetoric and the cost to the city of his trip, calling him a "bad mayor."

Before the president's rally, Frey issued a proclamation declaring Thursday "Love Trumps Hate" day in the city.

Traveling with the president to Minnesota were his son Eric Trump, adviser Stephen Miller, Office of Management and Budget Director Mick Mulvaney, and social media director Dan Scavino.

Miller, Trump's top adviser on immigration policy, previously worked as a press aide for former Minnesota U.S. Rep. Michele Bachmann.

Also on board Air Force One Thursday: Minnesota U.S. Reps. Pete Stauber and Tom Emmer, chairman of the National Republican Congressional Committee. Republican Sen. Tom Cotton of Arkansas also came along for the ride.

U.S. Rep. Jim Hagedorn and Minnesota Senate GOP Majority Leader Paul Gazelka were among the local dignitaries greeting Trump at the airport.

Early speakers at the "Keep America Great" rally at Target Center included Lt. Bob Kroll, head of the Minneapolis police union, who Trump called out personally in recent days. Kroll and has been battling the city this past week over new restrictions on officers wearing uniforms in support of candidates at political events. The union began selling "Cops for Trump" T-shirts, which were on sale outside Target Center and many supporters were wearing inside, including a group standing behind the podium as Trump spoke.

Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey "said the president wasn't welcome but the Police Federation of Minneapolis begged to differ," Kroll told the crowd.

Hundreds of protesters also descended on the streets outside Target Center and huddled under skyways as a chilly rain fell off and on.

A day of politics

Trump supporters at Target Center cheered before the president's arrival for his campaign rally Thursday evening.

Both sides of the political spectrum spent the day preparing for Trump's visit.

At a morning gathering of elected Democratic officials at City Hall, Frey said city leaders govern with respect and "value our beautiful, diverse communities. They bring us strength."

On the other side of the political spectrum, a smattering of "Bikers for Trump" gathered at The Joint in Minneapolis, though the bartender emphasized the bar was just a place to meet and has no political allegiance.

An enterprising marketer was at the gathering distributing gift bags, courtesy of a law firm that represents bikers who get in wrecks.

James Lessard of Vadnais Heights, who rides an Ultra Classic Harley-Davidson, said the United States "got weaker" under President Barack Obama. "And we're getting stronger with Trump," he said.

Lessard said he daily spends time on Twitter and Facebook urging his social media followers to back Trump.

"He is our president, and the left is making it so difficult to do his job for the people," he said.

The president's supporters started lining up for the rally as early as Wednesday, with many gathering in the skyways with their own folding chairs. The line for one Target Center entrance snaked through the skyway.

President Donald Trump greeted cheering crowds at the Target Center in Minneapolis.

Rich Sanders, 28, of North Carolina, said that when he arrived at 6 a.m., there were already 300 people in line. Sanders, who was selling Trump hats and flags, said most of the people he spoke with were from the suburbs — something he said he's noticed at most of the rallies he's attended.

At Minneapolis City Hall, City Council Member Jeremiah Ellison, who represents the North Side, said that leading with honesty and in residents' best interests is the lowest bar any elected official should meet.

State Sen. Patricia Torres Ray told the story of being welcomed in Minneapolis as an immigrant 30 years ago even though she didn't speak English.

"We have thrived in the community," she said. "We don't welcome the president's messages that divide communities."

The media event at City Hall was coordinated by TakeAction Minnesota, a multiracial organization that says it aims to advance democracy and equity through political action.

State Sen. Scott Dibble, the only openly gay person in the Senate, said that the president had created huge tax breaks for the rich, yanked health care from the needy and contributed to higher prescription prices. State Rep. Jim Davnie quipped that Trump took a different oath when he was sworn in than the rest of elected officials across the country.

With the president expected to discuss crime and public safety in Minneapolis, Hennepin County Attorney Mike Freeman announced that he planned to respond later Thursday to any comments the president might make along that line. Freeman is a Democrat.

Staff writers David Chanen, Mara Klecker, J. Patrick Coolican and Kevin Duchschere contributed to this report.