A woman who ignored “No Trespassing” signs at Minnehaha Falls on Sunday was injured when she was hit in the head by falling ice, Minneapolis Park Board officials said.

The 20-year-old woman was taken to a hospital for noncritical injuries that are believed to be an arm or a wrist injury, said spokeswoman Robin Smothers.

“This is a problem for us every year,” Smothers said of thrill seekers hopping over barricades and wandering behind the frozen waterfall. “Every year we tell people to be safe and view them from the pavilion or on the foot bridge.”

After the Star Tribune on Saturday ran a story about the dangers that come when people ignore warnings to not trek down to the falls, park police patrolled the area and issued 75 warnings on Saturday and another 60 on Sunday.

Around 3:30 p.m., paramedics were called to the falls when sheets of ice started breaking off and one struck the woman who was behind the falls at the time. After the incident and rescue, police ticketed six people for trespassing, Smothers said.

“People can get hurt, and not just them but first responders, too,” she said. “They don’t have ice cleats. It is dangerous.”