More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Sports
Wild
Wild offseason about to pick up after NHL Awards
The NHL put a bow on 2018-19 Wednesday by handing out its annual awards.
Gophers
Former Gophers softball star Sara Groenewegen returns from coma to lead Team Canada
After a scary bout with legionnaire's disease, Groenewegen is getting ready for the Pan-Am Games in Lima, Peru.
Sports
Live at 2 p.m.: Watch, follow the USA-Sweden in women's World Cup soccer
Defending champion United States continues its quest to repeat as World Cup champion today against Sweden. Both teams are unbeaten and playing for position in the knockout round.
Gophers
Will Gophers draft drought end? Coffey give them a chance tonight
Amir Coffey is the best chance the program has Thursday night to having a Minnesota player picked in the NBA Draft for the first time since 2004.
Motorsports
Vettel not feeling pressure despite 15 races without a win
Despite 15 Formula One races without a win, four-time world champion Sebastian Vettel says he is not burdened by his lack of form heading into this weekend's French Grand Prix.