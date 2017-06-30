Gallery: Ricky Rubio (9) was fouled by Maurice Harkless (4) in the third quarter.

Gallery: Timberwolves Ricky Rubio made a no-look pass during the second half at the Target Center in Minneapolis , Min., Saturday, December 17, 2011. Wolves won 117-96.

Gallery: At the Timberwolves scrimmage at Target Center, Ricky Rubio dribbled between the legs while waiting for the start of scrimmage .

Gallery: the injured Timberwolf Ricky Rubio shpwed up to watch the second half of an exhibition game at the University of Minnesota's Sports Pavilion Tuesday, May 15, 2012. Lynx won 82-61.

Gallery: Timberwolves Ricky Rubio and Thaddeus Young joked after it was announced that is was Rubio's birthday.

Gallery: Timberwolves Kevin Garnett joked around with Ricky Rubio on the bench in the second half against Milwaukee.

Gallery: Minnesota Timberwolves guard Ricky Rubio worked with the team Friday morning and then answered questions posed by reporters at the Life Time Fitness Training Center in Minneapolis.

Gallery: Timberwolves vs. Dallas Mavericks basketball. Wolves won 99-82. Wolves Ricky Rubio, left and Kevin Love celebrated their victory at the end of the game.

Gallery: Ricky Rubio (9) was fouled while attempting a shot in the third quarter. Minnesota beat Detroit by a final score of 93-85.

Gallery: Timberwolves guard Ricky Rubio tried to squeeze past Miami Heat guard Tyler Johnson, who was up against Timberwolves center Nikola Pekovic in the second quarter Wednesday night at Target Center.

Gallery: Ricky Rubio (9) was defended by Corey Brewer (33) in the third quarter.

Gallery: Minnesota Timberwolves guard Ricky Rubio (9) holds his nose after he was hit in the face during the second half.

Gallery: Minnesota Timberwolves Ricky Rubio was all smiles during his first press conference with the team.

Gallery: Minnesota Timberwolves guard Ricky Rubio prepared to run out during team introductions at the season opener at Target Center.

Ricky Rubio's well-documented six seasons in Minnesota are over.

The Wolves and Utah have agreed to a deal that will send Rubio away and bring back a future first-round pick, according to a person with knowledge of the trade completed Friday afternoon.

Most importantly, it frees up Rubio's $14.1 million salary for this coming season, money they can use to sign a starting point guard such as Toronto's Kyle Lowry or Indiana's Jeff Teague when the NBA's free-agent negotiating period begins at 11 p.m. Central Friday.

The Wolves now have more than $32 million to spend, if they choose to spend all of it on one or more free agents before they're due to give young stars Andrew Wiggins and Karl-Anthony Towns huge contract extension in the next 16 months.

The Jazz will send Oklahoma City's lottery-protected, first-round pick in 2018 to the Wolves and in turn absorb Rubio's salary into their cap space.

Utah had $16 million in free cap space that they had to use by Friday midnight or lose. Jazz center Rudy Gobert's huge new contract begins July 1, thus gobbling up any extra space the Jazz had.

Ricky Rubio is headed to Utah.

NBA teams can negotiate and reach verbal agreements with free agents starting late Friday night, but because of the league's annual moratorium they cannot officially signed those players until Thursday.

The trade ends Rubio's uneven six seasons in Minnesota after the team and basketball boss David Kahn drafted him fifth overall in 2009 and then waited two seasons for him to come from Europe to the NBA.

He became something of a matinee idol in those six seasons because of his flashy passing and unselfish play as well his good looks and charming Spanish accent. But his career was sidetracked by suspect jump shot as well as a torn knee ligament that ended his rookie season in March 2012 and by a serious ankle injury that cost him much of the 2014-15 season.

Rubio finished last season strong, showing both an improved shot and scoring assertiveness in the season's final weeks after February's All-Star break.

Trading Rubio gives Wolves coach/president of basketball operations Tom Thibodeau more money to pursue a starting point guard who can with his outside shooting better space the floor for stars Jimmy Butler, Towns and Wiggins.

Lowry is a three-time All Star who played with Butler on the 2016 U.S. Olympic gold-medal team that Thibodeau helped coach. He is considered the best free-agent point guard among a class that also includes Teague, New Orleans' Jrue Holiday, Utah's George Hill, San Antonio's Patty Mills, New York's Derrick Rose and Sacramento's Darren Collison, among others.

Chosen 14 slots lower than Rubio in that 2009 draft, Teague has played eight NBA season, his first seven in Atlanta and last season with the Pacers.