– The Wolves came into Wednesday night a team in need of a win, anything to prevent another weeks-long funk like they had earlier this season.

They had lost six straight and a matchup with the fledgling Bulls provided their best chance to break this current malaise after the Pacers, Nuggets and Raptors sent them into this streak and Houston and Oklahoma City promise to be more formidable opponents this upcoming weekend.

They’ll have to keep waiting.

The Wolves erased a 19-point first-half deficit, but the Bulls didn’t fold all the way in a 117-110 Chicago win at the United Center that made it seven straight losses for the Wolves.

Andrew Wiggins, who was in witness protection during the first half, played with a purpose in the second, scoring 22 of his 25 points while Karl-Anthony Towns did as he wanted on the offensive end in scoring 40 points.

It was Wiggins and Towns down the stretch for the Wolves, with Towns feasting inside and Wiggins finally looking like the player he was in the first month of the season after an ugly 1-for-4, four turnover first half.

With the score tied 108-108, former Wolves guard Zach Lavine hit a three to give the Bulls a lead. Following a Wolves turnover, Shabazz Napier missed a three for the Wolves, and Lavine would hit a pair of free throws to put Chicago up 113-108 with 25.6 seconds remaining. Lavine finished with 25.

– only for them to go out and commit nine turnovers in the first quarter. The Wolves did fine when they actually got a shot to the basket – the shot 9 of 16 in the first 12 minutes. But the turnovers turned into 14 Chicago points. Chicago went on a 16-4 run after taking a 16-14 lead halfway through the quarter as Towns provided the lion’s share of the Wolves offense with 12 points. But The Wolves weren’t doing much to dissuade the Bulls from scoring as Chicago shot 58% and was getting to the rim at will.

This theme carried over into the second quarter, as Chicago took advantage of a second unit that couldn’t score and couldn’t much defend. The Bulls lead grew to as much as 19. But this is the Bulls, not exactly one of the league’s elite teams, and there was room for the Wolves to make a push.

After the Bulls took a 49-30 lead, the Wolves outscored them 22-9 the rest of the half. Wiggins finally got on the board with a three-pointer after having a miserable start, which included four first-half turnovers. Towns was 8 of 10 from the floor and was able to score when he wanted, but his teammates were just along for the ride early. They shot a combined 9 of 28 in the first half and trailed by seven at the half.

They continued making their push in the third, even as Towns went to the bench with four fouls. His supporting cast finally came to play. Napier dazzled with a few nifty moves and jumpers, but it was Wiggins who finally got in gear with 12 third-quarter points. A 10-2 run pulled the Wolves even 66-66 and they finally got the lead back following a Wiggins three at 69-68. From there, the Wolves and Bulls would trade small leads and the Wolves trailed by two, 81-79, headed into the fourth. The Wolves defense held the Bulls to just 4 of 16 shooting in the third. Towns returned to the floor to start the fourth, but the Wolves’ fortunes didn’t improve. The teams traded possessions for much of the quarter with Chicago maintaining a one or two-possession lead. Towns picked up where he left off in the first half offensively while Wiggins continued his strong play. The Wolves finally got the lead back 105-104 after a Towns layup, but they couldn’t hold it.