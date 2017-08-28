Country music star Tim McGraw, fresh off a far bigger gig in St. Paul, performed for several hundred guests at a private fundraiser Sunday on Lake Minnetonka.

The acoustic show “Liberty on the Lake” benefited the nonprofit Folds of Honor, which provides scholarships to the spouses and children of U.S. service members killed or severely disabled in the line of duty.

Along with those who paid on dry land to hear McGraw, boaters on the lake behind the stage were allowed to take in the show for free outside the Palmer Pointe home of Snap Fitness founder Peter Taunton.

McGraw and his fellow country star wife, Faith Hill, performed Friday night at Xcel Energy Center before 15,000 fans.