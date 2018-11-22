10 a.m. FRIDAY
Peter Himmelman, March 31 at the Dakota in Mpls. $30-$35. dakotacooks.com. … The Cookers, April 4 at the Dakota. $30-$40. … Little River Band, April 13 at Treasure Island Casino in Red Wing. $40-$60. … David Bromberg Quintet, May 16-17 at the Dakota. $45-$65.
11 a.m. SATURDAY
The Wailers, Feb. 1 at Medina Entertainment Center. $28-$43. medinaentertainment.com.
Man charged in killing, sexual assaults at religious store
A suburban St. Louis man has been charged with killing one woman and sexually assaulting two others after herding them at gunpoint into the back room of a religious supplies shop.
Stage & Arts
19-year-old Yorkshire Terrier retires from 'The Nutcracker'
After more than 125 performances in "The Nutcracker" in Rhode Island, a 19-year-old Yorkshire terrier named Archie is leaving the stage.
Stage & Arts
10 ways to keep Twin Cities kids happy over Thanksgiving break
Try these kid-friendly diversions for a better holiday weekend.
National
AP FACT CHECK: Trump's misinformation on appeals court
Betraying no trust in an independent judiciary, President Donald Trump is using a federal appeals court in San Francisco as a punching bag for his frustrations about not getting his way on border security. He's spreading misinformation in the process and appearing to misunderstand how appeals work.
National
Trump says CIA has not found Saudi prince culpable in murder
President Donald Trump on Thursday disputed that U.S. intelligence officials had concluded that the de facto leader of American ally Saudi Arabia ordered the killing of a U.S.-based journalist critical of the kingdom's royal family.
