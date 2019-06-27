8 a.m. FRIDAY

The Gated Community, July 26 at Parkway Theater in Mpls. $10-$15. theparkwaytheater.com. … Maple & Beech, Sept. 21 at Parkway Theater. $10-$15.

9 a.m. FRIDAY

Whale in the Thames, July 20 at Hook & Ladder in Mpls. $9-$12. … Wild Age, July 26 at Hook & Ladder. $7-$10. … Big Sandy & His Fly-Rite Boys, Sept. 18 at Hook & Ladder. $12-$15. thehookmpls.com.

10 a.m. FRIDAY

Lila Ammons, Aug. 4 at the Dakota in Mpls. $15-$20. dakotacooks.com. … Jack Broadbent, Sept. 7 at the Dakota. $30-$40. … Pennywise, Sept. 11 at First Avenue. $30. … Ranky Tanky, Sept. 22 at the Dakota. $40-$45. … Leslie Stevens, Sept. 18 at Icehouse in Mpls. $10-$12. icehousempls. com. … Brittany Howard, Sept. 19 at Palace Theatre in St. Paul. $49.50-$75. … Avril Lavigne, Sept. 24 at State Theatre. $40.50-$180.50. … The New Pornographers, Oct. 1 at First Avenue. $35-$40. … Cosmo Sheldrake, Oct. 2 at 7th Street Entry. $15-$17. … Yungblud, Oct. 2 at First Avenue. $22-$60. … Sabrina Claudio, Oct. 8 at Varsity. … Skillet & Alter Bridge, Oct. 8 at Myth in Maplewood. $40-$125. mythlive.com. … Scotty Sire, Oct. 15 at Varsity. … Joe Hertler & the Rainbow Seekers, Oct. 17 at Part Wolf in Mpls. … Alejandra Aranda, Oct. 22 at First Avenue. $20-$22. … Abhi the Nomad, Oct. 27 at 7th Street Entry. $15-$18. … Thievery Corporation, Oct. 27 at Varsity. … Tiffany Young, Nov. 1 at First Avenue. $30. … Lisa Rock, Nov. 8 at Ames Center in Burnsville. $33. … Bea Miller, Nov. 9 at Varsity. … America, Nov. 14 at Mystic Lake in Prior Lake. … Madeon, Nov. 20 at Myth. $30-$125. … Hobo Johnson & the Lovemakers. Nov. 24 at First Avenue. $25. … The Motet, Dec. 6 at First Avenue. $20. … David Archuleta, Dec. 14 at the Cedar in Mpls. $25-$125. thecedar.org.

11 a.m. FRIDAY

Son Little, Nov. 19 at the Cedar. $16-$18.

NOON FRIDAY

Las Cafeteras, Sept. 5 at the Cedar. $18-$20. … Tannahill Weavers, Sept. 13 at the Cedar. $18-$20.

2 p.m. FRIDAY

Jay Park, Nov. 22 at State Theatre. $73-$173.