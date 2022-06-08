Minnesota Public Radio has received a $56 million anonymous cash gift, the largest in the media organization's 55-year history. The money will go toward YourClassical, MPR's classical music network, as well as efforts to advance new media technologies.

"This extraordinary gift will have a transformative impact on the future of Minnesota Public Radio and the communities we serve," said Jean Taylor, president and CEO of American Public Media Group, MPR's parent company. "It will enable us to deepen and broaden our relevance with a growing audience by delivering compelling content, creating meaningful listening experiences and advancing MPR's digital capabilities and infrastructure. Through the generosity and support of this donor — and so many others — we will continue to fulfill our public service mission."

In a press release from the company, MPR president Duchesne Drew said the gift will allow the company to expand representation and accelerate digital innovation to better serve the classical music community.

MPR will establish a separate permanent endowment to ensure stewardship of this substantial contribution, to best serve the donor's designated purpose.

According to MPR, nearly 2.75 million people engage with YourClassical every week. Nationally syndicated programs include "Pipedreams," "SymphonyCast," and "Composers Datebook."

In 2015, MPR and APM received a $10 million donation, also given anonymously. At the time, it was considered one of the largest donations any public radio station has ever received.