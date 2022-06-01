The shake-ups continue at Minnesota Public Radio. This time it's the departure of MPR News managing editor Sarah Glover, who lasted just a little more than 13 months in the job.

Glover, a former president for the National Association of Black Journalists, will become vice president for news and civic dialogue at WHYY, the public radio station in Philadelphia. Before coming to St. Paul, Glover had spent decades in Philadelphia, tackling a variety of jobs in print and TV newsrooms.

"Sarah Glover's experience spans every aspect of contemporary news coverage, including broadcast and digital reporting, multimedia content and photojournalism," WHYY president and CEO Bill Marrazzo said on the station's website. "She also pairs this experience with an in-depth understanding of the importance of marketing and revenue generation that is necessary for success in today's media marketplace."

Glover confirmed the news Wednesday afternoon on her Facebook page.

"Philly has always been good to me ," she wrote. "Thank you, Team @WHYY for the opportunity to serve the citizens of Greater Philadelphia with you." Her last day at MPR will be July 20.

Duchesne Drew, senior vice president of American Public Media Group and MPR president, said he was sorry to see Glover leave, but understands her desire to return to Philadelphia in a powerful leadership role. He ticked off a number of her accomplishments during her time in the Twin Cities, including the launch of North Star Journey, a celebration of Minnesota communities.

"We're grateful with the time we had with her," said Drew, who added that he'll move quickly to name a replacement.

Glover's departure comes less than a week after the company announced it was shutting down "APM Reports," the investigative unit responsible for the Peabody-winning podcast, "In the Dark."

Drew said Wednesday that decision was made so MPR could funnel more money and resources toward local reporting. "Reports" often produced stories that had no Minnesota ties.

"We want to do sustainable investigative reporting, but not at the expense of covering this region," he said.

Drew, who previously served as managing editor of operations for the Star Tribune, said many members of the "APM Reports" team will be reassigned to MPR News. He also confirmed that "Reports" managing editor Chris Worthington and Sam Choo, content manager for the mental health initiative "A Call to Mind," are no longer with the company.