It’s been a deadly 12 hours in St. Paul where three people have been fatally shot, including a good Samaritan who was helping victims of a multivehicle crash.

The carnage began Monday afternoon when a man walking in the city’s North End was struck by shots fired from across the street. Later Monday, police were called to a car crash in the Payne-Phalen neighborhood where one of the drivers shot a man who came out of his home to help the crash victims. Homicide investigators were called a third time after two men shot in the Frogtown neighborhood arrived at Regions Hospital early Tuesday. One of the men died upon his arrival, St. Paul police said.

The three deaths raised St. Paul’s homicide total for 2019 to 19.

The latest homicide occurred shortly after midnight near University Avenue and Marion Street. Police said the occupants of one vehicle shot at another vehicle and then took off. The men inside the vehicle that was shot multiple times made their way to Regions Hospital where one of the men died, police said.

As of 5 a.m. Tuesday, no one had been arrested in the latest murder and police were still working to determine if the fatal shooting was connected to the two others.

Police did make an arrest in connection with the second homicide that occurred following a four-vehicle crash around 10 p.m. at the intersection of Case Avenue and Edgerton Street. Witnesses told police that a man driving south on Edgerton Street rear-ended a vehicle driven by a woman. The impact propelled the woman’s car into an unoccupied parked car. The man hit a second car in the northbound lanes. That’s when a good Samaritan came out of his house to help the crash victims. The man who started the chain-reaction crash began shooting from inside his vehicle and the man who came to help was shot in the head, police said.

Police arrested a man believed to have fired the shots that hit the good Samaritan.

Investigators were still looking for the gunman who fired shots that left an 18-year-old man dead Monday afternoon. Several 911 calls came in about 4:30 p.m. after shots rang out at Rice Street and Winnipeg Avenue. Paramedics arrived and found the man lying in a corner convenience store. He died at the scene despite the efforts of officers and paramedics to revive him, said police department spokesman Steve Linders.