Sunrise Banks has sued embattled construction company Thor Cos. and its founder, Richard Copeland, seeking repayment of more than $3 million and a court-appointed receiver to assume control of the company.

Four months after a grand opening of its new $36 million headquarters in north Minneapolis, Thor Cos., the state’s largest minority-owned company and one of the biggest black-owned firms in the country, is on the verge of financial collapse, according to the lawsuit filed in Hennepin County District Court and available Friday.

Sunrise Banks alleges Thor “is generally not paying its debts as they become due, including payroll obligations to its employees and its debts to [Sunrise].” In requesting a general receiver, the bank alleges Thor does not have “sufficient liquidity to continue to operate,” and multiple creditors might attempt a “free-for-all” liquidation of the business.

Copeland, the laborer who started Thor 40 years ago, said in an interview Friday that he had been close to lining up new financing this week.

“Sunrise played hardball and didn’t want to negotiate,” Copeland said. “And we were close to a settlement, we thought. They wanted all their money. We will file a response to the lawsuit. We believe we have a claims against the bank.”

Meanwhile, Thor CEO Ravi Norman has left the company and outside efforts to restructure the business have been abandoned.

The head of MEDA, the minority business counselor that was asked to help with a financial restructuring of Thor, said MEDA pulled out after it learned that Sunrise Banks had filed the lawsuit.

“We’ve attempted to negotiate with Sunrise, but that has fallen apart,” MEDA Chief Executive Gary Cunningham said Friday. “There is now a lawsuit in court. We no longer have a role in negotiating a financial fix to the situation.”

Earlier this week, Target Corp., which has used Thor to renovate and build stores for years, said it has paid the construction firm’s subcontractors more than $7 million in recent months after Thor did not pay them, even after Target paid Thor, the general contractor. Target thus avoided liens placed against its properties.

Norman, until recently Thor’s chief executive, indicated on his LinkedIn account Thursday that he would pursue his “own ventures.”

“Thor Construction has operated in a tough industry, with regional volume, cyclical financial and human capital constraints,” Norman said, in his post. “My transformational vision has been to create new real estate business lines and holdings, while embracing the digital transformation of the built environment and accelerating wealth creation in communities of color. I will lead and pursue those efforts in my own ventures, while offering conscientious moral support to Richard [Copeland] and others as he continues to own and right-size the construction business.”

Norman listed himself as chief executive of Minneapolis-based Norman Global Enterprises, “a full-service utilities management, architectural design, development and strategic management consultancy.”

According to the lawsuit, Thor entered into a credit agreement with Sunrise Banks in October 2009, and was supposed to make monthly payments with interest on the original principal of $3 million, paying off the loan by the end of 2018. According to the lawsuit, Thor didn’t make any payments on the loan. The bank said that Thor’s debts are currently greater than its assets.

Last September, city and local officials were on hand to celebrate the grand opening of Thor’s headquarters, called the Regional Acceleration Center (RAC), at the southeast corner of Plymouth and Penn avenues.

The $36 million, 92,000-square-foot Thor headquarters and small-business incubator is part of a $100 million public-private redevelopment of three corners of the Penn-Plymouth intersection, including Hennepin County’s expanding NorthPoint Health & Wellness Center, Estes funeral home and a parking ramp. The RAC also is the new home for MEDA and several small businesses.

Target, a partner in the development invested about $2 million in a seven-year lease for the fourth floor of the RAC. It has leased portions of its space back to Thor and MEDA and will host a coworking space for its employees and community organizations.

Hennepin County invested about $22 million for a third of the RAC space, for offices for expanding NorthPoint Health, human services and community corrections and 420 spaces in the adjacent 620-stall parking ramp.

Norman said in September that Thor would invest $12 million in the new building, including a mortgage.

U.S. Bank is investing about $3 million through the purchase of federal tax credits used to subsidize development in economically distressed areas.

Hennepin County said on Friday that the Sunrise Banks lawsuit had no impact on Hennepin County and its ownership of 420 spaces in the parking ramp and occupancy of the fifth floor of the RAC building.

On Tuesday, Hennepin County commissioners learned that liens had been placed on the Thor headquarters building.

