Need help for Thanksgiving? There’s lots of advice out there for everyone hosting their first Thanksgiving, or even old hands wondering how to rev up their traditional feast. Some options:

Butterball Turkey Talk-Line: 1-800-288-8372, or visit butterball.com for videos, tips and recipes.

Crisco Pie & Baking Hotline: 1-877-367-7438, with tips available 24 hours a day. This year, the hot line also will be available online so home bakers can chat with experts in real time by logging on to Crisco.com/heritage-kitchen now through Nov. 25 (7 a.m. to 7 p.m.).

Sara Lee Pie Hotline: Yes, the maker of ready-made pies is here to help with everyone’s homemade efforts. 1-888-914-1247 from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. weekdays and from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thanksgiving Day. Or tweet @SaraLeeDesserts using #PerfectPie.

Landolakes.com: For all sorts of recipes and advice, visit and type “Thanksgiving” in the search field.

USDA Meat and Poultry Hotline: For questions about food safety, call 1-888-674-6854, or visit fsis.usda.gov and click on “Ask Karen.”

Martha Stewart: Herself comes through, of course, with info at marthastewart.com/holidays.

Star Tribune Taste: See our videos on how to carve a turkey, how to make a pie crust, and how to make a pumpkin roulade or biscuits at startribune.com/thanksgiving.