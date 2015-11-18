Need help for Thanksgiving? There’s lots of advice out there for everyone hosting their first Thanksgiving, or even old hands wondering how to rev up their traditional feast. Some options:
Butterball Turkey Talk-Line: 1-800-288-8372, or visit butterball.com for videos, tips and recipes.
Crisco Pie & Baking Hotline: 1-877-367-7438, with tips available 24 hours a day. This year, the hot line also will be available online so home bakers can chat with experts in real time by logging on to Crisco.com/heritage-kitchen now through Nov. 25 (7 a.m. to 7 p.m.).
Sara Lee Pie Hotline: Yes, the maker of ready-made pies is here to help with everyone’s homemade efforts. 1-888-914-1247 from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. weekdays and from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thanksgiving Day. Or tweet @SaraLeeDesserts using #PerfectPie.
Landolakes.com: For all sorts of recipes and advice, visit and type “Thanksgiving” in the search field.
USDA Meat and Poultry Hotline: For questions about food safety, call 1-888-674-6854, or visit fsis.usda.gov and click on “Ask Karen.”
Martha Stewart: Herself comes through, of course, with info at marthastewart.com/holidays.
Star Tribune Taste: See our videos on how to carve a turkey, how to make a pie crust, and how to make a pumpkin roulade or biscuits at startribune.com/thanksgiving.
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.