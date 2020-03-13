The fallout continues in the concert industry. Thursday’s report on cancellations and postponements around the Twin Cities included information on these shows: Kenny Chesney, Lumineers, Jason Aldean, Dan + Shay, the Drive-by Truckers, Lanco, Cloud Cult, plus numerous club gigs. Here are more updates:

Rage Against the Machine: The entire first leg of the reunited rap-rockers’ first tour in over a decade has been delayed, including the quickly sold-out May 11-12 two-night stand at Target Center in Minneapolis. “We will be in touch soon about rescheduled dates,” the band said in a tweet. Fans should hang onto their hard-to-come-by tickets in the meantime.

Reba McEntire: She’s also postponing a long stretch of dates. Her May 7 show at Xcel Energy Center has already been rescheduled for July 23. Tickets for the original date will be honored that night, or refunds can be sought.

The Revivalists: The New Orleans hippie-rockers’ gig Friday night at the Fillmore has been rebooked for Oct. 23.

ZZ Ward: Her Friday night gig at First Avenue will also be rescheduled, but a date has not been set yet.

Silversun Pickups: The "Lazy Eye" hitmakers return to First Ave on March 23 has also been bumped to a later date to be determined, as has their "Microshow" with 89.3 the Current scheduled for the Entry that afternoon.

Other shows this weekend: For now, it looks like concerts by Joe Bonamassa, Steve Aoki, Thundercat, Shellac, Solid Gold and Dragonforce are still a go. First Avenue posted a lengthy statement addressing concerns at its various venues that read, “As we continue to monitor the outbreak, we will continue to communicate via email, our website, and social media.”

Still no word: The upcoming Eagles and Rolling Stones dates in the Twin Cities are still scheduled for now. The Eagles did postpone their shows this weekend in Dallas but did not yet address other cities.