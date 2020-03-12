This week’s announcement of a female-led lineup for the Rock the Garden music festival should have created a big buzz. Instead, the conversation quickly turned to whether the June 20 event will be called off.

“If Rock the Garden is canceled due to COVID-19, all tickets will be refunded,” organizers tweeted Tuesday in response to fears raised on social media.

Indeed, touring stars Kenny Chesney, the Lumineers and Dan + Shay each announced Thursday that they were postponing their Twin Cities concerts.

“This is all uncharted,” Chesney said in a statement. “I’m like everyone else: watching the news, wondering when we may know something concrete, not sure how this gets transmitted, worried someone I know will catch it. I want to believe this will all be okay in the end; but right now, [no risk] is worth it.”

Concern over the disease wiped out this month’s South by Southwest music festival in Texas, compelled Seattle rock gods Pearl Jam to hold off on their North American tour and forced the huge Coachella music fest in southern California to postpone from April until October.

It’s likely many more major tours will follow suit and start postponing or cancelling dates. A report in Billboard trade magazine Thursday afternoon said concert promotions behemoth Live Nation is “instructing its touring shows to prepare to return home.”

Fans showed up in droves to see Bob Weir & the Wolf Bros. at the Fillmore on Tuesday, but then Weir called off his tour Thursday.

One of those tours was by country band Lanco, which cancelled its show Thursday at the Fillmore in Minneapolis with only a half-day’s notice.

Some of the big Live Nation-backed concerts in the coming days include dance music wiz Steve Aoki at the Armory and the Revivalists at the Fillmore, both on Friday. Bigger Live Nation tours due in town in the coming months include the Eagles, Guns N’ Roses, the Weeknd and the Green Day/Weezer tour.

First Avenue also started to churn out cancellation notices among its various venues Thursday afternoon, including shows over the next week with Devon Townsend, Adam Green and Avi Kaplan.

Still, plenty of shows have not yet been called off, and the venues are working hard in the meantime to try to ensure safety for fans and keep them informed.

“We’re being mindful and responsible and rational,” said Lowell Pickett, proprietor of the Dakota music club in Minneapolis.

The Dakota still planned to host Wynonna Judd on Thursday night but learned of Irish group Altan canceling its tour before a pair of shows there next Tuesday and Wednesday.

After the Lumineers postponed their Xcel Center performance scheduled Friday, the St. Paul arena is waiting for an announcement from country star Jason Aldean about his concert scheduled Saturday night.

“We continue to work closely with local, state and national authorities on all of our safety measures and will follow their direction on any necessary steps,” Xcel Center official Kelly Mcgrath said Thursday. “At this time, the Minnesota State Health Commissioner is not recommending the cancellation or postponement of any gathering” such as Aldean’s show.

The Lumineers concert Friday has been postponed to Sept. 24. No new date has been set for Chesney, but Dan + Shay have moved their April 10 Target Center show to Aug. 29.

A good way to keep updated about other concerts is to check the Twitter accounts for the venues and artists in question, where a lot of these postponements are first being announced.

Area fans were still flocking to concerts in the past week. Out-of-town acts including Bob Weir, Best Coast and Kat Edmonson played to near full houses.

“I can’t live in fear,” said Jay Dolan of St. Paul, who didn’t hesitate to see Weir Tuesday at the Fillmore Minneapolis.. “I take some precautions, but it is early yet. Ask me in a month.”

Nurse practitioner Vickie Shelquist of Silver City, N.M. is taking a measured approach. “It’s a virus and we know how to treat viruses; it is no threat,” said Shelquist, in town to visit friends and attend a concert by Liv Warfield at the Fine Line.

Heading to New York this week, funk-rock singer Warfield of Portland, Ore., was more circumspect.

“It’s scary. No lie,” said Warfield. “I can’t stop. Life is for the living. But I’m aware and I’m nervous. I have a European tour coming up.”

‘Everybody’s optimistic’

Earlier this week, First Avenue said it had received only two coronavirus-related refund requests among its six venues — from ticketholders who were quarantined (their money was refunded).

First Ave and other presenters that offer music nightly, including the Dakota and Crooners, are taking their cues from health officials at the Centers for Disease Control.

“We’re paying close attention to CDC warnings and following the best advice,” First Ave general manager Nate Kranz said Tuesday. “I can honestly say the last couple of weeks have been as busy as ever for confirming future shows. Everybody’s optimistic.”

Some music venues have been making slight modifications. At the month-old Fillmore Minneapolis, prominent signs went up Tuesday in the restrooms, urging fans to cough into their sleeves and wash their hands for 20 seconds.

Crooners owner Mary Tjosvold, who also runs 33 residential health care businesses, continues her vigilance about cleaning tables, restrooms and other areas but did make one change this week — paper menus, so staffers no longer have to disinfect plastic-encased menus after each use.

Hands-off meet-and-greets

Minnesota acts currently on tour have seen fear over the virus being amped up in states with more cases.

“We went from shaking hands at the start of our tour to bumping fists, and now we’re just bumping elbows,” Soul Asylum frontman Dave Pirner said of his band’s meet-and-greets with fans during a stretch of California gigs earlier this week.

Like Soul Asylum, Minneapolis singer Sean “Har Mar Superstar” Tillmann was supposed to perform at South by Southwest. He and his new band, Heart Bones, also have West Coast tour dates ahead, with a Seattle show April 10 likely to be scotched.

“The good news is, people are still coming out, and having fun,” said Tillmann after a string of East Coast dates.

March is “not the busiest of touring months,” said Twin Cities booking agent Kevin Daly of Northstar Artists, who has half of his roster on tour from Europe to Japan.

“We’re taking things on a market by market, venue by venue basis,” said Daly, who has spent about 10 percent of his time this week addressing coronavirus concerns.

Performers appreciate that music lovers are coming to shows in these uncertain times. At his second sold-out performance at the Dakota on Saturday, Americana singer Hayes Carll praised the audience for having the courage to attend. The quick-witted Texan also had a sense of humor about it.

When a fan requested that Carll’s wife and opening act Allison Moorer join him for the encore, he joked, “She’s out buying hand sanitizer.”