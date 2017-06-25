The 2017 Ashley Rukes Pride Parade, taking place just two days after resolution of a whirlwind dispute about whether uniformed police officers would be allowed to participate, was halted minutes after it got underway Sunday morning by about 50 protesters.

The protesters, some of whom carried "Justice for Philando" signs and were chanting "No justice, no pride," were objecting to the last-minute inclusion in the parade of police officers.

The parade, which got underway about 11 a.m. on Hennepin Avenue, was being watched by tens of thousands of people. It was halted about 11:30 a.m. at 11th Street. Protesters read a list of demands to protesters as floats and marchers waited.

In addition to being a wildly popular annual event — it typically draws 350,000 people — the annual LGBTQ parade has also served as the local ground zero for expression of views about broader cultural issues. In 2016, it provided a place to mourn for the victims of the recent gay nightclub massacre in Orlando. In 2013, it was the focal point of celebration over Minnesota's legalization of same-sex marriage. And in the years before that, it was a place to campaign for that right and others, and to challenge bias and homophobia.

This year, the national debate about police treatment of black citizens, specifically the June 16 acquittal of St. Anthony Officer Jeromino Yanez in last year's killing of Castile, came home to roost when parade organizers decided not to invite uniformed police officers to march in the parade.

That decision unleashed a deluge of criticism, most potently from Minneapolis Police Chief Janeé Harteau, and on Friday, parade organizers apologized and reinstated the invitation to police officers.

Officers are participating in Sunday's parade while holding the unity flag or marching alongside the rainbow, bisexual or transgender flags. And working police officers are present to provide security.

In a short video appearance Friday afternoon, Harteau, the city's first lesbian police chief, appeared before a rainbow flag to applaud Pride officials for "a thoughtful conversation."

"I look forward to future discussions. I look forward to seeing everybody out at the parade on Sunday," said Harteau, who will attend with her family. "And I want to wish everyone a happy Pride."

Social justice activists had demanded that police "sit this one out" to show respect for those mourning the Castile verdict and groups who feel a growing rift with law enforcement. But Harteau, police unions and others were quick to argue that Pride — an organization that has long championed inclusivity — was showing hypocrisy by banning an entire profession.

In previous years, several marked squad cars and uniformed police officers have led the procession through downtown Minneapolis.

Between 25 and 30 Minneapolis officers usually participate, walking with flags and riding bicycles, said police spokeswoman Sgt. Catherine Michal. The parade attracts more than 100 law enforcement officials from the Twin Cities area, she said.

Minneapolis and St. Paul police also share an information booth at the Pride Festival in Loring Park, which acts as a recruiting station. On Saturday, the Minneapolis Police Department tweeted a photo of officers working at the booth, inviting people to stop by and visit them.

Staff writers Liz Sawyer, Karen Zamora and Pat Pheifer contributed to this report.