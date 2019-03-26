Despite an “ideal snow melt” this spring, the Mississippi River has risen above major flood stage in downtown St. Paul.

To hold back floodwaters rising about three feet a day, public works crews have worked through the night to build temporary levees and set up sewer pumps to divert water back into the river.

“One of the things that I’ve been reminded during this flood is that, unfortunately, St. Paul has done this many, many times,” Public Works Director Kathy Lantry said Tuesday morning, as she stood before a levee at Jackson Street and Kellogg Boulevard. “We have an incredible system and a lot of people who know exactly what to do during a flood.”

The Mississippi had risen to about 18 feet as of Tuesday afternoon, and is expected to reach 20 feet by early next week.

St. Paul has a permanent levee system that was installed after the record floods of April 1965. Building more concrete levees could cost tens of millions of dollars, whereas the cost to mitigate this year’s flood with temporary levees is expected to be about $750,000, Lantry said. The city could receive state and federal reimbursement.

The river is expected to crest in coming days, Lantry said, but the pace of snow melt to the north and any additional precipitation could nullify that forecast. It will likely be about 2 to 4 weeks before city officials decide it’s safe to remove the levees, Lantry said.

“It will be a ton of factors before we make that call,” she said.