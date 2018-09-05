A 19-year-old legal assistant from Galesville, Wisc. was named the Funniest Person in the Twin Cities Tuesday night at Acme Comedy Co.'s annual competition. Aidan McCluskey outscored four other finalists with a short set that included a clever bit urging folks to treat homeless people with the same compassion they show dogs.
Judges included recently retired WCCO personality John Hines, former Minneapolis fire chief Alex Jackson and KQRS sidekick Dave Mordal.
McCluskey, who only started doing stand-up five months ago, received a $1,000 check. "I've never had this much money at one time," he said after the show. "I'll probably blow it on something stupid."
