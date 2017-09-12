HGTV stars Chip and Joanna Gaines are teaming up with Target to roll out a new home and lifestyle brand.

The partnership was announced Tuesday afternoon at the Minneapolis-based retailer's fall national meeting for employees where the couple behind the show "Fixer Upper" appeared on stage at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul to relay the news.

The new brand, Hearth & Hand with Magnolia, will be exclusive to Target. It will launch in November and will be a multiple-year partnership unlike Target's other shorter-lived limited time collaborations with celebrities and designers.

The brand is one the dozen-plus exclusive brands Target is planning to roll out over the next two years as part of its strategy to revive sluggish sales. It has already recently introduced two new clothing lines — A New Day and Goodfellow & Co. — that will replace longtime brands Merona and Mossimo. It's also adding an affordable wine brand, a modern decor home line and a new athleisure brand.

Magnolia is the Gaineses' brand that the couple use at their retail, dining, real estate and bed and breakfast businesses in the Waco, Texas, area. The couple also license a line of furniture at Hom Furniture stores.

The line for Target will include more than 300 items in tabletop, home decor and giftables. Most of the items will be under $30.