After losing their opener Sunday, the Lynx had a day off to think about it and a day of practice to work on it.

But, judging from what fans saw at Target Center Wednesday night, the Lynx had been festering over that opener from the moment Chelsea Gray’s last-second bucket Sunday went through the hoop.

– playing in the WNBA for the first time since 2013 -- the Lynx hit on all cylinders early, then held on late for a 76-68 victory.

Leading by four after a quarter, Minnesota blew it open with a 25-4 second quarter, then navigated through some tough times shooting for the win. It was the Lynx’s ninth straight victory over the Wings (1-2), dating back to when the franchise was in Tulsa. And it evened Minnesota’s record at 1-1.

Leading the way was center Sylvia Fowles.

Lynx center Sylvia Fowles shoots against Dallas Wings center Elizabeth Cambage during the first half Wednesday.

– and perhaps still bothered by an opener in which she finished with a double-double but also six turnovers – Fowles was active on both ends, scoring 23 points on 10-for-17 shooting and getting 20 rebounds.

Fowles was amazing, clearly out-playing Cambage (14 and 12). She posted just the 18th 20-point, 20-rebound game in WNBA history and her third, the first two coming when she was in Chicago. It was the first by a Lynx player. The last time it was done in the league was by Connecticut’s Jonquel Jones (23 and 21) a year ago.

Together, Fowles and Rebekkah Brunson (13) had 33 rebounds, equaling the Wings team total.

Minnesota also got 12 points from Maya Moore and 11 from Seimone Augustus.

Skylar Diggins-Smith scored 12 points with seven assists for Dallas.

The Lynx had a far better start than Sunday, when turnovers were such a problem. With Fowles hitting her first three shots, the Lynx jumped out to a lead. A 9-0 run early gave the Lynx a 13-4 lead.

By the time the quarter ended the Lynx were shooting 56.3 percent and had held the Wings to just 7-for-27 shooting.

And yet the Lynx lead was just four. The reason? The Wings turned four offensive rebounds into six second-chance points. Their 6-0 edge in that category kept Dallas close.

The Lynx started the second quarter strong, with a 14-4 run that included six points from Fowles and threes by Whalen and Moore. Moore’s three put the lead at 31-19. Moments later, Fowles scored with 6-plus minutes left in the half for a 14-point lead.

The Lynx were far from finished. This turned into a quarter-long beat-down. Fowles along scored 10 points on 5-for-9 shooting with three steals and Moore had eight points in a 25-4 quarter that pushed the Lynx lead to 46-21 at the buzzer.

By that time the Lynx had shot better than 46 percent and had held the Wings under 23 percent. Indeed, the frustration ultimately appeared to get to Cambage, who was whistled for a technical late in the half.

That lead was down to 15 after three quarters, thanks mostly to some struggles by Lynx reserves. But, in being out-scored 19-9 in the quarter, the Lynx hit on just four of 19 shots.