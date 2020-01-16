Saying she was “blindsided and shocked” over being suspended, Gophers women’s basketball junior guard Destiny Pitts announced on Twitter that she intends to enter the transfer portal to continue her career elsewhere.

Pitts was an all-Big Ten choice by the media as a sophomore last season and was the Gophers’ leading scorer (16.3 ppg) this year. She was suspended by head coach Lindsay Whalen for “conduct unbecoming a member of the team” in a move announced Sunday before the Gophers’ 74-71 loss at Illinois.

Pitts shed some light on specifics of the suspension. She wrote on Twitter: “Last Friday, I was informed that I was suspended indefinitely for my ‘body language’ during the Northwestern game. As this was my first discipline situation of my career at Minnesota (or as a basketball player at any level), I was blindsided and shocked by the suspension.”

On Wednesday, Whalen said of the suspension: “To be an athlete at the University of Minnesota comes with high standards and expectations. When those are not met, there are consequences.”

Sisters Taiye and Kehinde Bello also missed the Illinois game. On Wednesday, Whalen said the absence of the Bellos was unrelated to Pitts, but Pitts’ Twitter statement directly contradicted that.

She wrote: “The Bello sisters truly went above and beyond — as teammates and as friends — by sitting out last weekend’s trip to Illinois in protest of a suspension they know is wrong.”

The Gophers are set to play No. 22-ranked Iowa at 7 p.m. Thursday at Williams Arena.