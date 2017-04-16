St. Paul police have arrested a suspect in the Saturday afternoon shooting that left one man dead in an alley two blocks from the State Capitol. The suspect, a St. Paul man, is being held in the Ramsey County jail on suspicion of aiding and abetting murder, said Dan Malmgren, police watch commander. Charges are expected Monday.

Officers were called to the scene outside an apartment building in the 200 block of Aurora Avenue around 2:45 p.m. Saturday, authorities said, where the victim’s body was found. Paramedics declared the man dead at the scene.

It was not immediately clear whether the victim lived in the complex, said Sgt. Mike Ernster. The man’s identity has not been released.

Police said they do not believe the shooting was random. Officers have responded to seven low-level disturbance calls at the residence this year alone, Ernster said.

A neighbor two houses down from the complex said the building has been attracting problem tenants for years. Residents have witnessed fights and drug-related crimes, but never a killing, he said.

“I don’t let my grandkids go around there,” said the man, who asked that he not be identified for safety reasons.

The Ramsey County medical examiner will release the victim’s name and cause of death after performing an autopsy and notifying relatives.

The man’s death marked St. Paul’s eighth homicide of 2017.

KIM PALMER, LIZ SAWYER