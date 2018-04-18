Hennepin County violated state open records laws by failing to comply promptly with a request for information on the sheriff's use of biometric technology, the state Supreme Court ruled in a case tracked by government watchdogs, law enforcement and the media.

In August 2015, respected open government crusader Tony Webster filed a request seeking information about the extent to which Sheriff Rich Stanek's office uses high-tech tracking methods to identify faces, irises and fingerprints. Almost three years later, Webster still doesn't have the answers, but as of Wednesday, he had a victory from the state's highest court.

The court faulted the county's procedures for responding to records requests through the Minnesota Government Data Practices Act (MGDPA). Those laws say that government data is public unless it is explicitly exempted by federal or state law.

The seven justices on the Supreme Court agreed that previous court hearings and documents revealed "substantial evidence of the county's missteps and failures in responding to Webster's request at every juncture, leading inexorably to the conclusion that the existing procedures were insufficient to meet" legal requirements.

Justice G. Barry Anderson wrote the 26-page majority opinion. Justice Margaret Chutich filed a separate three-page opinion, saying she agreed with the two main findings, but also would have weighed in on a third issue — the question of whether a data practices request can be deemed too burdensome to fulfill.

After the ruling came out, Webster said, "The big picture is I felt my request was not complicated and the county should have complied. ... The issue is they violated the law."

Assistant county administrator for public safety Mark Thompson, who oversees Stanek's office, said the county receives thousands of data practices requests a year. "We try to comply with all the data requests quickly in a reasonable time," he said. "This particular request was large. We had to query 7 million e-mails."

Still, Thompson said the county has since worked to streamline procedures to respond more nimbly to requests.

Webster, a freelance software engineer, has become a prodigious advocate for access to public documents. He has won awards from professional journalism and open government groups.

His blog and Twitter feed provided exclusive information in the months following the 2016 fatal shooting of Philando Castile by a police officer. Webster was the first to find and post video of Castile's girlfriend, Diamond Reynolds, handcuffed in the back of a police car trying to console her young daughter.

Waiting since 2015

In the current Hennepin County matter, five months passed without resolution of his data request, so Webster filed a complaint with an administrative law judge in January 2016. In April 2016, the Judge Jim Mortenson faulted the county for months of unexplained delays, improperly redacted records, inadequate answers and behavior by county officials.

He found the county's response to Webster violated the data practices act, ordered the county to pay the maximum fine of $300 and almost $7,000 in attorney and filing fees. He also ordered the county to hand over millions of e-mails to Webster by June 1. But the judge's order was stayed pending appeal.

In the county's case, staff attorneys argued they were in compliance with state law because they had appointed a "responsible authority" to respond to requests, had a written "data access policy," and had other procedures and personnel to track requests. The court rejected all those assertions, saying that regardless of the procedures in place, they were insufficient because they didn't lead to a prompt response to Webster's inquiry.

On a second point, the high court determined that the county had followed the legal requirement to "keep records containing government data in such an arrangement and condition as to make them easily accessible for convenient use."

To Webster, that means the county's failure wasn't with the computer systems, but with the people who operated them and responded to requests.

Webster now has court rulings saying his search requests were legitimate, that government can't deny records by saying: Our computers won't allow us to do that.

In November 2016, the county's data governance officer, Kristi Lahti-Johnson, sent Webster a letter saying that aside from fingerprint scanners, the sheriff didn't have biometric technology. She said his request for a keyword search of e-mails was "unreasonable and too burdensome with which to comply."

One question unanswered

The Supreme Court didn't answer the question of whether a data request can be deemed too burdensome.

Matt Ehling, executive director of Public Record Media, a government transparency group, said watchdog and media organizations were highly concerned about the that question. Had the court given governments the ability to say a request was too onerous too fulfill, Ehling said that would have "gutted" open records laws.

The matter will now return to the administrative law judge, who is expected to direct the county to comply with the nearly three-year-old request.

"It's really hard to be happy when I've waited so long for data that is public," Webster said, adding that the public nature of the data was never in dispute.

But Ehling said the ruling gives new fodder to those seeking access to public records, who can now point to recent case law and say, "Look, the Supreme Court has said you have to comply in a timely manner."

The Star Tribune was among several media and government watchdog organizations that filed amicus briefs in support of Webster. Several government and law enforcement groups signed on to an amicus brief in support of the county.