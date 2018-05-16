The St. Paul native who coordinated the Super Bowl LII logistics and finances is one of three finalists to run U.S. Bank Stadium.

Super Bowl LII Dave Haselman is a finalist for the executive director position vacated when Rick Evans announced his retirement late last year due to health problems.

The other two finalists: interim director Jim Farstad and Nicholas Langella, the general manager of the Alamodome in San Antonio that recently played host to the NCAA men’s basketball Final Four.

Minnesota Sports Facilities Authority (MSFA) Chairman Mike Vekich will recommend one of the three finalists to the board at the regularly scheduled monthly meeting Friday. The other four board members of the board will then vote.

The position, the most significant post at the MSFA, was originally occupied by Ted Mondale. He resigned in 2017 along with MSFA chairwoman Michele Kelm-Helgen amid growing legislative and public pressure over their use of two luxury suites at the stadium.

Haselman has a long record of professional stability running high-profile, high-stakes operations at the Mall of America and Delta Air Lines.

Farstad, who is in his second stint as acting executive director, has worked mainly as a technology consultant, running his own firm.

Langella has worked in convention and arena operations in St. Louis, Boston, Providence and at the Jacob Javits center in New York City. His résumé doesn’t indicate past Minnesota work or ties.

Haselman’s career has involved running massive operations for the Ghermezian family at the continent’s largest malls, including the Mall of America, as well as transportation and security for NBC-TV in New York and part of Northwest Airlines.

Before taking the Super Bowl in 2015, Haselman led professional engineers and facility managers at a commercial and industrial firm.