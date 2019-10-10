Sunisa Lee’s mastery on the uneven bars helped vault the St. Paul gymnast to international prominence this year. Thursday, her bars routine tripped her up at the world championships.

An early mistake suppressed Lee’s score in her signature event, all but knocking her out of contention for a medal in the women’s all-around competition in Stuttgart, Germany. Lee, 16, had the second-highest all-around score in qualifying behind U.S. teammate Simone Biles. While Biles was flawless Thursday in winning her fifth world all-around championship, Lee finished in eighth place.

Biles won the title with a score of 58.999. China’s Tang Xijing was second with 56.899, and Russia’s Angelina Melnikova was third with 56.399.

Biles’ victory margin of 2.1 points was a record. She now has 22 world championship medals, one short of the overall record set by Vitaly Scherbo of Belarus. It’s expected that Biles will surpass that mark this weekend, when she competes in the finals of all four individual events.

Lee finished with strong performances on balance beam and floor exercise, pushing her to a total score of 55.632. She will conclude her first world championships by competing in two event finals, bars on Saturday and floor exercise on Sunday.

In last Saturday’s qualifying round, Biles and Lee finished 1-2 in the all-around. That replicated their placement at the U.S. championships in August and at the September selection camp that determined the five-woman team for worlds.

Sunisa Lee of St. Paul performs on the vault in the women's all-around final at the Gymnastics World Championships in Stuttgart, Germany, Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019.

Lee was favored to stay on Biles’ heels in the world all-around final. She started with a score of 14.466 on vault, typically her lowest-scoring event, and was fifth after the first rotation.

On bars, she missed an early element in which she moves from the high bar to the low bar. When Lee grabbed the low bar, she lost momentum and stopped the routine. She resumed and finished well, but her score of 13.133 put her in ninth place after two rotations, too far behind to reach the podium.

Lee got a score of 15.000 on bars in the qualifying round and 14.733 in the team finals, when she helped the U.S. to the gold medal.

On balance beam, Lee regrouped well. After falling off the beam in the qualifications and team finals, she stayed on, earning a score of 13.833. She concluded the all-around competition with a beautiful floor routine that scored a 14.200.

Lee, a student at South St. Paul High School, is in her first year of senior-level competition. Her father, John Lee, was released from the Minneapolis VA Medical Center Wednesday. He had been hospitalized since an Aug. 4 fall left him paralyzed from the chest down.