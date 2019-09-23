When the U.S. competes at the gymnastics world championships next month, Minnesotans will make up one-third of its women’s team. Sunisa Lee of St. Paul and Grace McCallum of Isanti both were named to the six-member team Monday, at the conclusion of a three-day selection camp in Sarasota, Fla.

Lee, 16, who trains at Midwest Gymnastics Center in Little Canada, will make her world championships debut. McCallum, 16, was part of the U.S. team that won a gold medal in the team competition at last year’s world championships. At last month’s U.S. championships, Lee finished second to Olympic and world champion Simone Biles in the all-around; McCallum, who trains at Twin City Twisters, was third.

In addition to Biles, Lee and McCallum, the women’s team includes Jade Carey of Phoenix; Kara Eaker of Grain Valley, Mo.; and MyKayla Skinner of Gilbert, Ariz. Morgan Hurd of Middletown, Del., and Leanne Wong of Overland, Park, Kan., are non-traveling alternates.

The world championships are Oct. 4-13 in Stuttgart, Germany. Gophers junior Shane Wiskus of Spring Park is on the U.S. men’s team.

In the all-around competition at the women’s selection camp, held on Sunday, Lee was second to Olympic and world champion Simone Biles. Biles’ victory gave her an automatic berth on the world championships team, while the five other members were chosen by a committee. She finished with a total score of 58.550 to Lee’s 58.200.

In Sunday’s competition, Lee was first on uneven bars, second in floor exercise, tied for second on balance beam and sixth on vault. McCallum, who finished sixth in the all-around, was fourth on beam, tied for fourth on vault, sixth in floor exercise and 11th on bars.

At the world championships, only five team members will compete in team qualifications. The lineup will be announced at least 24 hours before the competition.