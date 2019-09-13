Quiche Loretta Galette

Serves 8.

Note: This is a mash-up of a Southern tomato pie and quiche Lorraine. From “When Pies Fly: Handmade Pastries From Strudels to Stromboli, Empanadas to Knishes,” by Cathy Barrow.

• 1 recipe for All-Butter Pie Dough (see recipe), formed into a disk

• 1 lb. ripe tomatoes (3 or 4 medium)

• 3/4 tsp. kosher salt

• 2 eggs

• 2 tbsp. (1 oz.) cream cheese, at room temperature

• 3/4 c. sliced, chopped or shaved baked ham

• 1/2 c. sliced green onions, both white and green parts (about 4)

• 1/2 tsp. dry mustard

• 1/2 tsp. freshly ground pepper

• 4 oz. extra sharp Cheddar cheese, shredded on the largest holes of a box grater (about 1 c.), divided

• 1/4 c. mayonnaise

• 2/3 c. fresh breadcrumbs

• Egg wash (1 egg beaten with 1 tbsp. cool water and 1/4 tsp. kosher salt)

Directions

Line a baking sheet with parchment. Remove dough from the refrigerator and allow it to warm slightly. Roll out the disk to a 12-inch round and, wrapping the dough lightly around the rolling pin, lift and place on the baking sheet. Cover and refrigerate while you make the filling.

Cut the tomatoes in half, scoop out and discard the gel and seeds, and roughly chop the tomatoes. Place in a colander, combine with salt, and let the moisture drain from the tomatoes for 15 minutes.

In the bowl of the stand mixer, beat the eggs and cream cheese until combined. It will not be totally smooth. Stir in the ham, green onions, dry mustard and pepper. Combine 1/2 cup of the cheese with the mayo in a small bowl. Combine the chopped, thoroughly drained tomatoes with the breadcrumbs.

Spread the mayo/cheese mixture across the center of the dough round, leaving a 2-inch border. Layer on the tomato/breadcrumbs and then the ham mixture. Top with the remaining 1/2 cup cheese.

Lift the outside edges of the dough and pull them up and slightly over the filling, leaving the center exposed. Work your way around the galette, folding the dough over on itself and forming a series of pleats (see photo) that make a snug little package. The center of the galette should be open, but there should also be a very distinct crusty edge holding in the filling. Brush the galette with the egg wash.

Chill galette for 45 minutes.

Place a baking stone or inverted baking sheet on the center rack and heat the oven to 400 degrees. Slide the baking sheet with the galette onto the hot stone or sheet, and bake for 35 to 40 minutes, until the filling is bubbling and the crust is deeply browned. Cool slightly before serving.

All -Butter Pie Dough

Makes 1 recipe pie dough (for 8 servings).

Note: This is a dependably delicious, absolutely consistent pie crust, says author Cathy Barrow, in “When Pies Fly: Handmade Pastries From Strudels to Stromboli, Empanadas to Knishes.”

• 1 1/3 c. (160 g) all-purpose flour

• 8 tbsp. (113 g) unsalted butter, cubed and frozen for 20 minutes

• Scant pinch kosher salt

• 1/4 c. ice water

Directions

If you have a food processor and kitchen scale: Place the work bowl of the processor on the scale, set the scale to zero and weigh the flour into the bowl. Weigh in the butter and add the salt. Move the bowl to the food processor base, insert the metal blade, cover and use the pulse function to cut the flour and into flour-covered pea-sized pieces, about 15 quick pulses. Add the ice water all at once and process until the dough almost comes together in a ball. All the flour will be dampened and the dough will clump.

If you have an electric mixer: Measure the ingredients and place the flour, butter and salt in the bowl and process until the mixture is pea-sized pieces. Add the ice water all at once and continue mixing until the dough almost comes together in a ball.

To finish dough: Form an X with 2 long pieces of overlapping plastic wrap and lightly flour the surface. Dump the dough onto the center of the plastic wrap, scraping the processor bowl clean. Wrap the sloppy gathering of dough in the plastic and, at the same time, use a bench scraper (not your warm hands that might melt the butter clumps) to form the dough into a 4-inch disk.

Once wrapped, use a rolling pin to gently press across the surface of the dough, then flip it over and do the same on the other side. Now let it rest: Refrigerate the dough for at least 4 hours or preferably overnight.