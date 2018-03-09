A 19-year-old student was charged Friday with allegedly posting a threatening message on Snapchat about a shooting at his Hopkins school.

Police were notified Thursday about the online post directed toward Ubah Medical Academy by Omar Fuad Abdi, of Minneapolis, according to charges filed Friday. The Snapchat message read, "School shooter coming tmr!!!! Go tell the cops."

Abdi is charged with felony terroristic threats and remains in custody.

According to charges, Abdi told officers that the post belonged to his Snapchat account and that he didn't intend to shoot anyone but "wanted to see how people would feel after learning of the post."

Earlier in the week, police were called to the charter school at 1600 Mainstreet, on a report of a student possessing a bullet.

School staffers told officers that Abdi had the bullet in gym class and said they were also given a video of Abdi holding what looked like a handgun and robbing someone.

Abdi told police the robbery was staged with a BB gun and then posted on Snapchat, charges said.

Police noted that Abdi's father gave the BB gun to authorities, with Abdi saying he found the bullet outside the school. Officers searched Abdi's Minneapolis home, where he said he lives with his parents, and found no other weapons.