Vikings receiver Stefon Diggs said thank you to his mother with a surprise Christmas Day gift outside her Maryland home: a Mercedes-Benz SUV.
Diggs had the white vehicle decked out with an oversize bow, and he captured her elation in a half-minute video, which has been viewed on his Twitter account more than 1 million times.
“You get 1 mom,” Diggs wrote in a tweet that included the video showing a smiling Stephanie Green dashing into her son’s arms in the middle of the sun-drenched street in Bowie.
“Here’s something for the lady that put up with all my craziness. Merry Christmas everyone.”
Diggs struck it rich over the summer when he signed a five-year deal worth $72 million.
